

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in Brampton in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of two crashes in the area of Highway 410 and Queen Street at around 12:45 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said only patients from the first reported collision were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other person’s condition remains unknown, according to paramedics.

Road closures were implemented in the area but they have since reopened.