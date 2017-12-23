2 people injured in Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 7:54AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in Brampton in the early hours of Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to reports of two crashes in the area of Highway 410 and Queen Street at around 12:45 a.m.
Peel Paramedics said only patients from the first reported collision were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.
One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other person’s condition remains unknown, according to paramedics.
Road closures were implemented in the area but they have since reopened.