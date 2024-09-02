2 people injured in double stabbing in Parkdale
A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Monday, September 2, 2024 9:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2024 9:45PM EDT
Two people have been injured in a double stabbing in Parkdale on Monday night.
The incident happened near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Ave.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 8:38 p.m. for reports of a stabbing at an apartment building.
At the scene, officers from 11 Division found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.