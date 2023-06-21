2 people injured in Mississauga shooting: police
Emergency crews respond to a double shooting in Mississauga on June 21, 2023.
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2023 8:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2023 9:08PM EDT
Police are responding to a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Wanita Road and Oakwood Avenue in the city's Port Credit neighbourhood at 8:30 p.m.
At least two people have been shot, police said. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
There is a heavy police presence in the area and as such members of the public are being asked to avoid it.
This is a developing story. More to come.