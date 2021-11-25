2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in east end
Two people were seriously injured in a collision in the city’s east end on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Greenwood and Chatham avenues, south of Danforth Avenue, just after 2:30 p.m.
Police said three vehicles collided, trapping one person inside a car.
Paramedics said one person was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries, while another was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.