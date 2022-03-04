2 people taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, March 4, 2022 11:20PM EST
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto police said.
It happened in the Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East area before 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while another person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.