2 people taken to hospital after collision in The Beaches
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 8:16PM EDT
Two motorcycle riders have been seriously injured in a collision in The Beaches.
Police say a motorcycle and a car collided in the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue Saturday evening.
A man and a woman riding the motorcycle were thrown from their bike.
Police say the victims were taken to trauma centre with serious injuries.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed for the investigation.