2 people taken to hospital after stabbing Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 5:09PM EST
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday afternoon that left two men injured.
Emergency crews responded to the Victoria Park Avenue and Ferncrest Gate area, south of Finch Avenue after reports of someone stabbed.
When police arrived, they located two victims, one seriously injured and the other with minor injuries.
They were transported to the hospital.
No suspect information was immediately available.