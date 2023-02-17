The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after two people were seriously injured during a police investigation in the city's Liberty Village on Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the injuries but said it could not share details at this time.

Toronto police tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were "conducting an investigation" the area of East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue.

No further details were shared about the investigation other than that there were road closures in the area.

Just before 10 p.m., police provided an update, tweeting that it "is now an SIU investigation" and that they cannot comment any further.

Meanwhile, Toronto paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they transported two adults – one with critical injuries and another with serious injuries.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.