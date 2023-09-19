Two people have been rushed to hospital, one with in life-threatening condition, following a collision in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Vega Boulevard, just east of Highway 403.

Peel Regional Police Service was called to the scene at 8:51 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclists colliding with the driver of a car.

According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, a male motorcyclist in his early 30s was transported to hospital without vital signs.

They said that another male, who is “likely in his 20s,” was also taken to the hospital for assessment.

Dundas is currently closed in both directions from Highway 403 to Ridgeway Drive.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

More to come. This is a developing story.