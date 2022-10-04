2 people taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after 3-vehicle crash in Scarborough: police
At least two people have been transported to hospital, one with very serious injuries, following a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday at the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road. (Mike Nguyễn/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 7:13PM EDT
At least two people have been transported to hospital, one with very serious injuries, following a collision in Scarborough Tuesday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East at around 5:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, police say.
Toronto Police, Fire and EMS are on scene and the intersection remains closed in all directions.
More to come.