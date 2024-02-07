Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Service said that crews attended a two-alarm fire in a second-floor unit inside a high-rise building on Carabob Court, which is in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

They said that two patients were taken to the hospital, including a woman in her 30s with serious, life-threatening injuries as well as a male with minor injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished, however crews remain on scene.