Two men have been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

The collision occurred near Bathurst and College streets shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver became trapped as a result of the collision and had to be extricated.

The driver and the passenger were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Bathurst Street is closed between College and Ulster streets for the investigation.