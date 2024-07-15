2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding following robbery at Cloverdale Mall
One suspect is in police custody and two others are outstanding following a collision after a robbery at Toronto's Cloverdale Mall. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, July 15, 2024 7:43PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2024 9:01PM EDT
Two suspects are in police custody and one remains at-large following a robbery at a store in Etobicoke on Monday.
The incident happened at Cloverdale Mall, near The East Mall and Dundas Street West.
Toronto police said they were called to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a retail robbery.
An unknown number of suspects fled the scene with merchandise, they said.
Police said that that suspects were located in vehicles following a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and The East Mall.
One male suspect was arrested at that time, said investigators. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other suspects fled the area on foot and are outstanding, according to police.
One of those suspects has since been arrested.
He is described as a Black male, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and pants. Police have not provided any further descriptive details at this time.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.
More details to come.