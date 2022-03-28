A man who walked into a Mississauga hospital last week and later died was stabbed, and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, Peel police say.

On Friday evening, police were called to a hospital in the area of Hurontario Street and Queensway West after a man showed up with obvious signs of trauma.

The man, identified as Omar Simpson from Newmarket, was shortly pronounced dead.

Investigators later located the scene in the area of Sunnyhill and Fieldgate drives. Police allege that there was an altercation and Simpson was stabbed multiple times.

Police announced Monday that they had arrested two suspects, 27-year-old Donovan Daniels and 26-year-old Jordan Langlois, both from Mississauga. They were charged with second-degree murder.

The two appeared at a Brampton court on Monday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).