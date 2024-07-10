Police are looking for two male suspects after a chauffeur was allegedly carjacked outside a school in Pickering over the weekend.

The incident happened on July 6 near Westcreek Drive and Oakburn Street, north of Sheppard Avenue and west of Altona Road.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area at about 8:20 p.m. following reports of an armed carjacking at a school parking lot.

They said that the victim was contacted to pick up a client in the parking lot when two suspects approached, entered his vehicle, and threatened him.

“After the suspects forced the victim out of his vehicle, they fled the area in the stolen black Cadillac Escalade,” DRPS said in a news release.

The victim was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam, cell phone, surveillance footage, or any other information about the incident to contact them.