Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly damaged several vehicles in one Toronto neighbourhood in separate incidents this week.

Officers were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street between Monday and Saturday for reports of vehicle mischief.

Police allege during early morning hours, two suspects would slash tires and spray paint vehicles. On Saturday, police released a video of the suspects walking in an alley and stopping in front of a parked white van.

No suspect descriptions have been released, and police are asking anyone with additional video, dashcam footage or photos of the suspects to submit them to their website.

Also, anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.