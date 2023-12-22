Peel police are looking for two suspects after an auto shop was robbed in Brampton Friday evening.

Officers were called to the establishment in the area of Glidden Road and Blair Drive, east of Highway 410, for a robbery.

Police said shots were reportedly fired, and when they arrived, officers found one person with minor, superficial injuries.

It is unclear if the individual was struck by gunfire.

Meanwhile, police said two suspects fled in a high-end vehicle. No descriptions have been released.