The OPP is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after an emu was injured and died in southwestern Ontario.

The incident happened on March 13 at an address on Haldimand Road 20 in Fisherville, which is about 50 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

Police said that they were called to that area at about 11:10 a.m.

Investigators said that they learned that two unknown individuals attended a property between 3 and 3:30 a.m. and damaged a fence to gain access to an animal pen.

“Once inside, an emu was injured by an unknown means, causing death to the animal and the two unknown individuals fled the area,” the OPP’s Haldimand Detachment said in a March 14 news release.

An emu is a large flightless running bird originally from Australia.

Police said that they are now reviewing video surveillance footage in the hope of identifying those responsible for this alleged crime.

“Causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is a criminal offence that carries a penalty of up to 5 years in jail upon conviction,” they said.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.