Toronto police have released a video showing the alleged suspects who shot a downtown establishment last month.

The incident happened on Dec. 17 at the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Officers arrived to learn that a single round had been fired through a window of a business. After reviewing the surveillance video, police determined that two men were responsible for the incident.

The video released Friday begins with two men walking up to the entrance of a restaurant. It then jumps to one of the men banging on the door of what appears to be another establishment.

He appears to be shouting at someone from the inside as his companion tries to pull him away. Seconds later, the two walk away.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hooded winter jacket, tan shirt, blue jeans and black running shoes.

The other suspect is also believed to be a man in his 20s with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black winter jacket, black jeans and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspects’ identities to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.