Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.

On Monday, shortly after midnight, Toronto police were called to the Parkdale neighbourhood, near King Street West and Jameson Avenue, for reports of gunshots heard inside an apartment building.

Police said inside a unit officers found a male who had been shot.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim died at the scene.

He has been identified as 16-year-old Mohamed Doumbouya.

The accused, who are 16 and 17 years of age, were scheduled to appear in court on July 11. They cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.