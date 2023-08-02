Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting on Hamilton Mountain that sent two teenage boys to hospital early Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police said officers were called to the area of Limeridge Road West and West 5th Street after receiving reports that multiple shots had been fired.

A 15-year-old was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release issued Wednesday. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers later discovered that a 16-year-old boy had also been wounded during the same incident but fled the area before calling for help. He was taken to hospital and later released.

Police have said they believe the shooting was a “targeted incident” but no suspect information has been released.

Hamilton police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-546-3851.