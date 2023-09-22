Police arrested two 16-year-old boys after a stabbing in Niagara Region saw a 19-year-old victim airlifted to hospital.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Highway 20 East and Rice Road in Pelham, Ont., Niagara police said.

Two off-duty officers were driving in that area at the time when they saw three people fighting, prompting them to pull over and intervene. Police said they saw one of the teens had multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics arrived and treated the victim, while police detained the suspects until uniform officers arrived, according to police officials.

The 19-year-old boy was flown to hospital for treatment, police said. One of the 16-year-old boys was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained from the fight.

A 16-year-old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing assault cause bodily harm and fail to comply with probation charges. The 16-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont. is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

The charges have not been proven in court. Their identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the three teenagers are known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008980, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.