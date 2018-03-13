

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two teenagers are facing a slew of charges and a third suspect is still being sought after an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit on Highway 401 took place in Durham Region on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to a robbery at a Scotiabank branch located on Highway 2 in Courtice at around 1 p.m. It is alleged that two suspects were armed with handguns at the time.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly made a demand for a unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

After a brief multi-jurisdiction police pursuit on Highway 401 near Salem Road in Ajax two suspects were taken into custody. A handgun and a replica firearm were seized at the time.

The suspects are now facing eight charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of weapons. The first suspect has been identified as Ajax-resident Jaiden Smith, 18, and the second 17-year-old suspect cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The pair was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday. Their next court appearance is not yet known.

Police said they are still searching for a third suspect described as a black male with a thin build standing about six-feet tall.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).