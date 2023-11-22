Two teens were injured after being stuck from behind by a driver in a hit-and-run collision in Caledon.

The OPP said that one of the victims, a 16-year-old girl, is fighting for her life in the hospital, while the other victim, a 14-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on Albion Vaughan Road, near Queensgate Boulevard.

Investigators said that the teens were walking southbound when they were struck from behind by a driver.

Officers from the OPP’s Caledon Detachment attended the scene about an hour later after receiving reports of two injured pedestrians.

Albion Vaughan Road was closed in both directions for several hours between Queensgate Boulevard and Dovaston Gate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.