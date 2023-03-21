2 victims in hospital after overnight shooting in Mississauga
The scene of an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont. can be seen above.
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2023 6:01AM EDT
Two victims have been transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday night.
According to Peel police, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Lakeshore and Cawthra roads.
Two adult victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.