2 winning tickets for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 6:21AM EDT
TORONTO --Two winning tickets were sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
One was purchased in British Columbia and the other in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Each is worth $3 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 23 will be an estimated $5 million.