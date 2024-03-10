Two women in their 20s have been taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after an incident on Highway 6 in Hamilton-area early Sunday morning.

Hamilton Emergency Services’ Supt. David Thompson told CP24 they were called to Highway 6 north just after 5 a.m.

The two women were transported to a local trauma centre with one in critical, life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

“At this time, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing Ontario Provincial Police investigation I would refer all further questions surrounding the incident to them,” Thompson said.

In a post to X, Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said that Highway 6 is closed in both directions between the 4th and 5th concession for an investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.