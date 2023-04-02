2 women taken to hospital after collision in downtown Toronto
Published Sunday, April 2, 2023 5:21PM EDT
Two women have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Queen's Park and College Street just after 4:30 p.m.
The crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over on its side.
Toronto paramedics say they transported two women to the hospital, one with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.