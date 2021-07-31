A two-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue around 5 p.m. for a collision.

Insp. Andy Singh said officers arrived and located the boy with significant injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very tragic scene,” Singh said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The Traffic Services Unit is investigating the collision.