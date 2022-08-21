2-year-old child critically injured after being struck by vehicle while in stroller in Ajax
Durham police are investigating after a child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle in Ajax.
Published Sunday, August 21, 2022 10:12PM EDT
A two-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while in a stroller in Ajax on Sunday evening.
It happened on Williamson Street, east of Salem Road, around 8 p.m.
Durham Regional Police said the child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Few details have been released about the incident, including the circumstances that led up to the collision.