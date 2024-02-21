Toronto police are looking for a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.

In a post to social media, police say that there is concern for the child, whose name is Tilan. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black shirt and black pants and pink and white shoes.

A 21-year-old woman is also missing and has been identified as Tatyana. Police say that Tatyana weighs 149lbs and was last seen wearing a white jacket and top, beige pants and a black purse.