A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the heist occurred on Monday when a "high-value container" was stolen from a holding cargo facility after it was taken off a plane that landed at the airport.

"An aircraft arrived here at the airport in the early evening. As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said while announcing the theft.

Duivesteyn said after the cargo was secured in the holding facility, it was removed by "illegal means." The container was holding gold and other "high-value goods" worth $20 million.

HEIST AT PEARSON AIRPORT 'VERY RARE'

The missing goods were reported to police a short time later. Police would not say what airline was responsible for shipping the cargo or where the plane arrived from.

"This is very rare," Duivesteyn said, adding that it's too early to know if the theft was carried out professionally.

Police also said they don't know where the gold currently is or if it's still in the country.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on suspects.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority in a brief statement "as this is an active police investigation, we are unable to provide any comments regarding the matter at this time."