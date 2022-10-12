20-year-old man charged in 2021 Brampton shooting that left another man dead
Police respond to a shooting on Rushbrook Drive in Brampton Wednesday September 22, 2021.
Published Wednesday, October 12, 2022 7:42PM EDT
Peel police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year that left another man dead and a woman injured.
On Sept. 22, 2021, at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road. They arrived to find a man, 26-year-old Guryodh Khattra, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts, Khattra was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More than one year after the shooting, police announced on Wednesday that charges had been laid in the case.
Police said Jerome Downey-Apple from Brampton was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He is currently in custody serving time on unrelated charges, police said.
They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).