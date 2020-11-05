A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Police say preliminary information suggests that there was an altercation between the victim and several others in Barbara Hall Park, near Church and Wellesley streets, shortly after 3 a.m.

The victim was subsequently stabbed multiples times, police say.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, began to flee following the attack but collapsed in the intersection of Church and Wellesley streets, police say.

Officers who first arrived on the scene administered first aid, and paramedics then transported the victim to a trauma centre for treatment.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they have identified and arrested a suspect with the help of the neighbourhood community officers.

Police have charged 20-year-old Zelt Felix, of no fixed address, with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and three counts of Fail to Comply Release Order.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.

“Officers would like to thank the public and local community groups for their assistance in this investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.