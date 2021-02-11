A 20-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Milton Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Halton police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“This was a targeted incident,” police said on Twitter.

No suspect information has been released, and police said the motive is not yet known.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident, including where exactly the shooting happened.