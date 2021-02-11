A 20-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a robbery in Milton Thursday evening.

At around 8:45 p.m., a man went behind St. Francis Xavier Secondary School to meet with a party to sell bottles of wine, Halton police said in a press release.

During the meeting, the man was accosted by multiple suspects and shot with a long barreled firearm, police said.

The 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries and took himself to hospital, police said.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the incident was 'targeted.'

“The incident was not related to the school or any students of the school. Police want to assure the community this incident was targeted and the parties involved are associated to each other,” police said.

No suspect information has been released, and police said the motive is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the One District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.