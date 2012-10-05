What's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday

The full list can be found at CP24.com.

If you need to pick up some last-minute things for Thanksgiving dinner you should probably do it before Monday.

Most grocery stores and all LCBO locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, as will government offices, banks and libraries.

The majority of shopping malls will also be closed, though the Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills and Square One will remain open. Stores in designated tourist areas like Yonge Street will be open, as well, as will tourist attractions like the ROM.

The TTC will be running on a holiday service schedule while GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Strong police presence expected on roads

If you are heading out of the town on the holiday weekend you should also expect to see an increased police presence on Ontario highways.

As they do every long weekend, police are conducting a Canada-wide enforcement and awareness campaign to prevent fatalities and injuries on the roads, which will be busier than usual because of the holiday.

