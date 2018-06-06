The moment polling stations open, as Ontarians go to the ballot box, and long after the doors to the community centres, schools and churches have been shuttered, CP24 will be delivering extensive coverage of election day in Ontario.

CP24's teams will bring viewers breaking news developments throughout the day. And at 7 p.m., Your Vote 2018 gets underway. Stephanie Smyth and Nick Dixon will co-host the primetime special, with Nathan Downer watching regional trends, and a team of reporters covering party headquarters, polling stations, and candidate reaction.

To break down and analyze the results, CP24 is relying on a few keen political pundits.

Adrienne Batra – The Progressive Conservative

Adrienne Batra is the editor-in-chief of the Toronto Sun, with deep fiscal conservative roots. She is the former Manitoba director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, but became a household name as a key member of former Rob Ford’s inner circle during his infamous ‘stop the gravy train’ campaign. She joined his team during the 2010 mayoral campaign and stayed on as his press secretary for a short while at city hall.

Neethan Shan – The New Democrat

Neethan Shan represents Ward 42, Scarborough-Rouge River, on Toronto City Council. He came to Canada at the age of 16 as a refugee. Just a few years later, he was working as youth outreach worker. Shan has been a steadfast NDP member and campaigner. He has run in several provincial elections under the party’s banner, and was elected the provincial NDP president in 2012.

George Smitherman – The Liberal

George Smitherman was once considered one of the most powerful men in provincial politics. The former Liberal deputy premier and health minister left Queen’s Park to run for the mayor of Toronto in 2010. After an unsuccessful bid, he went into the private sector. Smitherman is now panning his political comeback, as the Toronto City Council candidate for the Ward 23.