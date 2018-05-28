

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





It was a strange day watching the Ontario election campaign. Each party was in full post-debate spin mode and each party made some interesting choices. With the pressure on, it is clear how high the stakes are with ten days to go before the vote.

So here are a few of the things that caught my attention.

Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s “sorry not sorry” line at the beginning of last night’s debate was carefully calibrated. I would bet the Liberals tested it on focus groups. Now, why do I conclude that? Well, no sooner had the debate ended than the Liberals posted their latest ad on YouTube and called it “sorry not sorry.” The ad will start to run on TV tonight. It takes Wynne’s lines from the debate, hones them, and has Wynne deliver it as a voice over with her silently looking at the camera. Liberal co-chair David Herle says the Liberal strategy now is to focus on the economy and who voters believe will deliver their economic promises. The Liberals released their party platform with zero fanfare putting it up on their website on Saturday. The Liberal playbook is now down to playing defense and trying to salvage something from what is shaping up to be a big loss.

Andrea Horwath, the NDP leader, played offense this morning going to a coffee shop in Etobicoke North. Now that just happens to be a riding the Liberals are trying to hold onto. More interestingly it is the heart of “Ford Nation,” the riding where Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is running. Every poll gives the NDP the momentum right now and sending Horwath into Ford’s riding is another signal to voters to feel all those positive vibes. Horwath is heading into ridings that are open or held by Liberals and Conservatives. It tells voters that if you want to vote for the winner then vote orange. Today, the NDP message was very simple; at each stop Horwath told voters working Ontarians cannot afford a Ford government.

A strange thing happened during the Horwath event. Liberal candidate Shafiq Qaadri running for re-election in the riding showed up with a few supporters interrupting Horwath and holding up his election sign. Trying to hi-jack an opponent’s event is odd and after it was all over Qaadri even admitted “it may be” bad form. Horwath called it “very rude” and Wynne, Qaadri’s leader, was forced to comment saying it was “not appropriate.” By early afternoon Qaadri tweeted out his apology calling the action “rash and inexcusable.” I bet the NDP team, watching it all unfold, was delighted to see the Liberals playing really bad defense.

Ford, meanwhile, stayed out of view for most of the day – and that too was odd. Ford didn’t have an early morning photo-op or media availability. He left the post-debate spin to the strategists his party sends out to defend his performance. Ford also seems to be playing defense. His team staged a late morning round table in Newmarket with a group of candidates Ford says is the strongest the PCs have had in years. That may or may not be true but for the PCs the first half of this campaign has been all Ford and nothing but Ford. Putting Ford in a room with his prospective team suggests the PC campaign realizes the “Ford alone” strategy isn’t working.

For the last few days every PC interview, either with Ford or someone else in the party, leads with the same question. Where is the PC platform? It is a good question. In an interview with CP24, Nik Nanos of Nanos Research pointed out that the pro-business party doesn’t seem to have a business plan. He called it a “vulnerability” in the PC campaign strategy. Today, Ford repeated that the PC plan will be “clear, responsible and modest.” He then shifted into attack mode criticizing the numbers of the Liberals and NDP. A PC strategist today even tried to convince me that a costed platform wasn’t really that important. Many of the figures used by Ford so far have been lifted straight from former PC Leader Patrick Brown’s People’s Guarantee platform. Any Ford platform will be compared to the former leader’s 147 page document. Somewhere a group of Progressive Conservatives is working to come up with a document that will withstand scrutiny of how Ford will pay for his many tax breaks. That platform will also need to stand up to comparison with his predecessor’s plan. Not an enviable task with the clock ticking down to the election.

