

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





This morning the NDP’s Andrea Horwath started her day in Brampton. On Thursday the NDP need to do very well in the five Brampton ridings. Right now they hold one seat but that won’t be enough to win the election. Horwath took time to repeat key promises in the NDP platform. She went to a hospital to highlight the NDP commitment to health care issues. The NDP is promising a new hospital for Brampton.

At a rally this afternoon in the riding of Brantford-Brant Horwath vowed that voters “will never see me abandon the fight against Doug Ford’s cuts. We are going to fight that fight …right up until the polls close.” The riding was Liberal and is open. It is a riding all three parties want to win. Horwath is working flat out. Hitting six ridings today and on Wednesday, she will take her bus through more key ridings the NDP need to win in order to have any chance of winning the election.

Doug Ford’s short media availabilities now always feature members of his team standing quietly behind him. Ford rarely introduces the candidates drafted to stand there on carefully marked spots. But in the last week or so, Ford has referred to his team more often. Today he talked about his “all-star team,” saying he is “grateful to have an incredible team.” Those references to the Ford team might just reassure voters that a Ford government will have a cabinet in place that will tone down Ford’s strident rhetoric.

In these last days of the campaign, the differences between Ford and Horwath are worth noting. While Horwath always talks about the NDP platform, often in some detail, Ford uses his remarks to launch into a relentless attack on the NDP. Today he called the NDP “radical” ten times in just a few minutes. He said Ontario “can’t afford a radical NDP agenda” and Ford told voters Ontario business owners have told him they are “terrified of an NDP government.”

In these attacks Ford reminds Ontario of the last NDP government in the early 1990s, a time of world-wide recession that led to bad economic times in Ontario. It is a tactic the NDP has opted not to use. Andrea Horwath rarely refers to the policies of the Mike Harris years and the PC measures that led to cuts in social services in Ontario. Ford reminds Ontario daily about the “radicals” in Horwath’s party. Horwath does talk about PC candidates with troubled pasts but without the clarity and tough language that Ford uses. The contrast is stark. Ford’s campaign is simply more negative than Horwath’s.

Today Ford responded to the court filing by his sister-in-law, Renata Ford. Mrs. Ford, his late brother Rob’s wife, launched a carefully-worded multimillion-dollar lawsuit that alleges Doug Ford and his brother Randy denied Renata and her children money owed them through Rob Ford’s estate. The suit was filed last Friday. Today Ford insisted that his family has “always stood beside Renata.” He called the situation “tragic” and said he was “shocked” by the lawsuit. He called the claims in the suit “false and without merit.”

With the election, now hours away, it does not look like this suit from Renata Ford will have a serious impact on the fortunes of the PC party. The polling numbers I’ve seen suggest Ford has stopped his slide and support for the PCs is firming up. But Liberal support continues to slide. What those Liberal voters do on election day could well decide what kind of government Ontario wakes up to on Friday morning.

