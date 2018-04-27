

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The Ontario election campaign left the GTA today. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne spoke in the morning at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce meeting in Hamilton before going to Detroit for meetings with the Governor of Michigan. Andrea Horwath, the NDP leader, followed Wynne into the hall to speak at the Chamber meeting. Progressive Conservative Leader, Doug Ford was invited to speak to the Chamber but chose to skip that. A spokesperson for the Conservatives said, “This isn’t a political decision against the Chamber but one that is about our own planning.”

It’s the second week Ford opted not to speak to an Ontario group. Last week, he turned down an opportunity to speak to the Registered Nurses of Ontario.

Instead Ford drove to Kitchener and addressed about 20 people and reporters there. His handlers, again, had him in a room standing in front of Ontario flags. He used a teleprompter to make his announcement. In these early days of the campaign Ford is making electricity rates his main issue. Again today, his announcement focused on reducing hydro rates for Ontarians. His promise is to return hydro dividends to taxpayers, stop the practice of having hydro users pay for conservation programs and place a moratorium on new hydro contracts. Ford repeatedly called these steps a “modest and responsible plan.” Using the Conservative’s math Ford predicted these measures will mean an average hydro bill saving of $173 a year. If this “announcement” sounds familiar – well it is.

Ontario energy analyst, Tom Adams, says Ford is taking his policy straight from his predecessor, Patrick Brown. Adams says “Ford's plan is identical to Brown's. Everyone with a brain who thought about it for 30 seconds would have realized that Brown's plan was grossly irresponsible.”

And Adams is no fan of the Liberal government’s hydro policy – previously he wrote the Liberal hydro policy is “founded on a pack of lies.” But today, Adams said, “Wynne's hydro plan would cause less harm to Ontario than Ford's.” Former leader Patrick Brown’s “People’s Guarantee” promised a 12 per cent cut in hydro rates. That’s exactly what Ford committed to today.

The end of a quiet week on the Ontario campaign finds the Progressive Conservatives trying to make the most of a safe popular issue – rising hydro rates. It is becoming clear the PC’s are putting off a detailed policy platform announcement. There is no word on when it will come out. Andrea Horwath’s NDP platform promises to put Hydro One back “into the public’s hands.” The Liberal government spent a good part of the week defending its accounting methods to subsidize hydro. Her government’s defense was attacked in an opinion piece from the C.D. Howe Institute in the Globe and Mail this morning headlined, “Accounting tricks have no place in government.”