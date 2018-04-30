

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Every party in the Ontario election campaign will tell you it plans to use social media in as many ways as possible to influence voters in the June 7 election. Today an obscure YouTube video grabbed the election headline. Not quite what the parties had in mind but a useful illustration of the potential impact of social media postings.

The video shows Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaking in a small room earlier this year. In the full video Ford refers to being in Scarborough. Asked about housing costs he talks about housing affordability and then says, “We are going to open the Greenbelt, not all of it but a big chunk of it and we are going to start building.” The Greenbelt is a huge tract of land stretching from the Niagara escarpment across the top of the Greater Toronto Area and east well past the GTA. The land was set aside from development by the Ontario Liberal government in 2005.

This morning the Liberal party’s environment minister Chris Ballard stepped in front of the cameras at Queen’s Park to disclose the video to reporters. Ballard revealed the video was tucked away on a Chinese language posting. Both the Chinese and English versions had about 200 views each until today. Ballard insisted Ford wants to “pave the Greenbelt.”

It is important to add that in the video Ford says he has “already talked to some of the biggest developers in this country.” Ford says the unnamed developers he talked to said, “give us property and we’ll build and we’ll drive the cost down.” Ballard picked up on that saying, “Doug Ford is already making secret promises to open up great swaths of the Greenbelt.” The NDP and Green Party sent out releases this afternoon, the NDP called Ford “reckless” and the Greens said Ford’s plan “makes no sense.”

Ford was in Whitby this morning. He was ready for the Greenbelt question. Ford told reporters he “supports the Greenbelt in a big way” then conceded that under a PC government the Greenbelt could face development. He then added, “Anything that we will look at on the Greenbelt will be replaced, so there will still be an equal amount of Greenbelt.” How all that would work was left unexplained.

The Progressive Conservatives did a policy drop on day care on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, the PC policy on electricity rates read almost line for line with former leader Patrick Brown’s People’s Guarantee. And the Saturday day care policy also strongly echoed the Brown plan. Saturday’s release said, “parents will receive an Ontario Childcare Rebate that will pay up to 75 per cent of a family’s childcare expenses, with lower income families receiving the most support.” The Brown plan from last year said, “This new refund will cover 75 per cent of eligible costs for lower-income households, with that percentage of coverage declining as household income grows.” One big difference – Brown’s day care plan promised 100,000 new spaces. There was no such commitment from the PC’s on Saturday.

Today, in Whitby, Ford did it again. The PC’s news release said Ford “announced today his plan for a major investment of $1.9 billion over 10 years in mental health, addictions and housing supports.” Ford said, “It’s time people get the help they need.” Here is Patrick Brown’s promise in the People’s Guarantee. “Patrick Brown and the Ontario PCs will commit $1.9 billion to build a comprehensive mental health system, which is the largest mental health commitment in Canadian provincial history.” For the third time the hard number is straight from the Brown playbook. I’ve printed off a copy of the People’s Guarantee. It will be interesting to keep comparing the Ford and Brown plans as this PC campaign moves forward.

A couple of polls over the last three days show there is a possible opening for Andrea Horwath and the NDP. A Leger poll released Friday has the Conservatives with a big lead but 35 per cent said Horwath would be a better leader for Ontario. That was five points more than Ford. Today, a Mainstreet Research poll also has the PC’s well ahead. (Note the Mainstreet polling data is two weeks old.) It showed Ford well ahead. Conservative support did slip in the GTA and the NDP topped 20 per cent for the first time this year. Another finding in the poll is that 41 per cent of Ontarians have yet to form an opinion on Horwath. Nine years after becoming leader of the NDP both polls indicate Horwath has this campaign to convince Ontario that she should have her chance to lead.

And a last note. The Guardian newspaper’s website puts Doug Ford in its “Spotlight” today. In the headline it makes the link to Donald Trump and then this lead paragraph: “He is a businessman turned anti-establishment politician who stunned observers by rising to the top of his party. He often shuns expertise and peppers interviews and speeches with boasts and falsehoods. And despite being the son of a wealthy entrepreneur, he rails against elites, who – in his words – “look down on the common folk, drinking champagne with their pinkies in the air”.

As the Ontario campaign gathers momentum I expect we’ll see many more stories like this from the world media.