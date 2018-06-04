

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Kathleen Wynne’s decision on Saturday to concede she cannot win the Ontario election has left political observers in the province shaking their heads. No one I talked to today knew what, if any, impact it might have on the result. The consensus is that this was the last in a series of desperate moves to save the Ontario Liberal Party. Wynne did the rounds of media early this morning. She tried to explain herself. In a CP24 interview, Wynne said she wants Liberal MPPs elected on Thursday to save the province from the effect of the “extreme majorities” that would result from a win by either the PCs or the NDP.

One strategist wondered why Liberals would turn out to vote for a party whose leader has given up. A pollster bet that turn out will be lower than in 2014 because disaffected Liberals won’t bother voting. Another pollster, Lorne Bozinoff at Forum Research, says Wynne’s announcement does not seem to have had any impact. Wynne said she freed Liberal candidates and Liberal voters to come back to the party on election day. That didn’t pass the smell test of a Liberal who told me now Liberal candidates door knocking are left defending a party whose leader has conceded. He called the gambit “too smart by half.”

Today, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took aim at Wynne. Horwath said Wynne is “totally tone deaf to what Ontarians have been telling us, which is that they don’t want Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals in power anymore.” Horwath accused Wynne of giving up the fight to stop Ford and the PCs. “I’m going to fight right up until Thursday and hopefully on Friday we’ll be in an Ontario where Doug Ford is no longer a factor,” Horwath said. And the NDP sent Horwath to the riding of Sarnia-Lambton a riding that has voted PC since 2007.

The PCs know one of the keys to win a majority depends on adding seats in the GTA. That meant the party sent Doug Ford to Scarborough. In yet another short, tightly scripted appearance Ford promised a PC government will move quickly to get subways built. He kept up the PC attack on the NDP saying the radical ideology will lead to another “disaster” and insisted the “NDP plan does not make sense.”

All the polls in the last few days report a statistical tie between the PCs and the NDP. That tie is not good enough to produce an NDP win. In an interview on CP24 NDP spinner, Tom Parkin, admitted as much saying his party “still needs to pick up a few more points…and she will be the Premier on Thursday night.” To make that happen a lot of Liberals will need to agree with what Wynne has accepted – 15 years of Liberal government are over. Then those same Liberals have to get out and vote for the NDP to stop the PCs and Ford. With time running out, those same pollsters look at the map of Ontario and see a Progressive Conservative majority.

Watch for Doug Ford to stay on message and ratchet up the NDP fear factor. You can count on Horwath to make her campaign all about stopping Ford. One thing I will watch for is if Wynne in turn makes Ford her prime target. Today Wynne said, “one of the real disrupters in this election campaign has been that Doug Ford turned out to be, I think, even more disturbing to people than we might have thought.”

