

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The first of three debates in the Ontario election was a spirited affair. It is always risky to pick a winner minutes after the chatter ends. The fact is that the bites, headlines and spin over the next couple of days will do more than the 75 minutes of back and forth tonight. Many more Ontarians will get their fix on the debate from that than the live event.

That said I will go out on the limb and say that NDP leader Andrea Horwath had a very good evening. My top line of the night goes to Horwath when she looked at PC Leader Doug Ford and said, “When will you have the guts to tell people what your cuts are going to look like?” Ford held to his mantra all night committing to finding efficiencies and saying he won’t need to make cuts.

Ford had one surprise up his sleeve he promised $5 billion to fund public transit across the GTA. But there was no explanation from Ford detailing how he will find that money and still make cuts of billions of dollars as promised. A handful of times Ford didn’t use the time he was allotted and he also stood to the side, looking a little awkward, while Horwath and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne debated the finer points of issues and legislation.

Wynne came to the studio with the toughest job; defending her record. She has a month to make the tough sell to Ontarians that they should give the Liberals a fourth term in office. Ford hit on that coming back again and again to attack Wynne for her “tax, tax, tax and spend, spend, spend” record. Ford hit the Liberals again and again on mismanagement. That left Horwath to agree on bad spending and pick away at the flaws in Wynne policies.

A couple of times Horwath watched Ford and Wynne go at it. She stood aside smiling and making the point to the camera that voters have another choice – the NDP. And after the debate in the post-debate scrum Horwath repeated her line that the Ford needs to have guts to say what his cuts mean.

The image I am left with tonight is Wynne, the beleaguered leader of the Liberal Party, standing in the middle defending her record from the right and the left. A quick aside - it will be interesting to find out why the candidates never took the chairs that were set up. Now it’s time to watch the headlines, the commentaries and the debate sound bites because those will decide who really won tonight.

A few quick notes just in case you were not paying attention over the weekend.

On Saturday the Liberals released 2014 video of Tanya Granic Allen speaking about gay rights saying the “radical sexual education on the young or gay marriage you know I almost vomit in disbelief.” That was the end of the road for the PC candidate in Mississauga Centre. Just before the supper hour, PC Leader Doug Ford sent out this statement saying, “Tanya Granic Allen will no longer be a candidate for the Ontario PC Party. We are a party comprised of people with diverse views that if expressed responsibly we would respect. However, the fact is her characterization of certain issues and people has been irresponsible.” It’s unlikely we have heard the last of Granic Allen. In a statement today, Granic Allen suggests she will stay engaged in her fight saying, “I’m here to be a strong voice against the Kathleen Wynne anti-family agenda. I intend to remain as that strong voice, even if through undemocratic means I have been pushed out of running to be a PC MPP.”

The Liberals tried to keep the pressure on Ford again on Sunday. The Liberals are trying to make the case that the “Ford Nation Live” website reports should be labelled political advertising. So on Sunday morning the party fired off a letter of complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer. A liberal statement said, “Nowhere on the Ford’s Fake News videos does the Conservative Party identify itself as having created it--a requirement in the Elections Financing Act.”

A Pollara poll released this morning has Ford and the Conservatives at 40 per cent. No surprise there. But it also has the NDP and Andrea Horwath in second place at 30 per cent with the Liberals in third at 23 per cent. The poll suggests Kathleen Wynne’s popularity could drop further and the NDP could profit if there is an erosion of Liberal support in the province.

And an Abacus poll also shows the NDP with growth potential. In the last month the Abacus poll has the NDP up 5 points and the PCs down 5. That leaves the NDP tied with the Liberals at 29 per cent and the PCs at 35 per cent. Makes one think this four week campaign just might matter.

Tomorrow morning the legislature will vote on the budget and the legislature will be dissolved. Ford doesn’t hold a seat so he will hold a news conference in the morning. Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath will cast their votes and then head off to open campaign offices in the GTA. In the evening, Ford will hold one of his rallies in Etobicoke. The campaign is on and all that is left for Wednesday is the formality of the writ.