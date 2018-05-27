

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The 90-minute Ontario leaders’ TV debate tonight touched on all the main issues: trust, leadership, health care, child care, even that six-million-dollar man at Hydro One was subjected to debate. That was the good news. The bad news was that there just wasn’t enough time given to each question to treat these critical issues with enough depth.

Right off the top, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne said she was “sorry, not sorry.” She went on to say she is “really genuinely sorry” that she was not liked more by Ontario voters. But she was not sorry about her government’s record and went on to list her accomplishments.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford ended the debate the way he began it, saying he is terrified by the NDP and that “he can’t say that enough” about the NDP. Ford used every opportunity, and many hand gestures, to attack the “radical” NDP. And, yes, he stuck to his mantra that only the Progressive Conservatives will put money in the pockets of Ontarians.

In this debate it was the NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, who was under attack. Her platform numbers were called wrong by both of the other leaders. Her policies were called unaffordable. Horwath put the accent on her policies helping the people of Ontario. She hit Ford on his lack of a costed platform. She said voters deserve to know what his numbers really mean.

The lack of a PC platform didn’t stop Ford from hitting back with his stock lines straight from the last three weeks of the campaign. He veered from many of the questions back to his comfort zone, including his warning that both the Liberals and NDP will raise taxes and only a Ford government will reduce taxes.

Kathleen Wynne began the debate looking for every opportunity to talk about her success at “building up Ontario.” As always Wynne showed an admirable command of the policies. Still she seemed challenged to take the next step and connect those policies to the difficulties voters face in their daily lives. Wynne did say that if elected the Liberals would “help people with the affordability” issues facing them.

Wynne asked a direct question to Andrea Horwath about back to work legislation. It led to a heated exchange between the two leaders. Wynne said she understands that the NDP is “beholden to the unions…I get that.” Horwath tried to turn it back on the Liberals and their lack of concern for the constitutional rights of workers. At one point the moderator asked for Doug Ford to be allowed time to discuss back to work legislation. His first response was “I’ll let ‘em go at it.” Ford then told the audience that he did “believe in fair collective bargaining.”

So the major themes of each leader were all there to be heard one more time. Wynne addressed her popularity and her record. Ford ignored questions about the lack of a platform and stuck to his campaign rhetoric. Horwath was the one under attack tonight. She fought hard to defend her plan but as the night wore on the optimism of her “better way” was overshadowed by the need to play defense.

Ford repeated again and again that he will get the Ontario economy so revved up that there will be money to hire nurses and build hospitals. Then he turned on Horwath again and again on his fears about the radical, activist NDP. Horwath’s only comeback was that Ford was using “scaremongering” tactics. And that left Kathleen Wynne on the sideline. For many voters decision time started tonight. They have less than two weeks to consider their options.