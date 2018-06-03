

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





This will be a weekend that goes down in the history books about Ontario elections and it will surely be a note in campaign strategy about Canadian elections. The decision by the outgoing premier of Ontario to call it – to concede – came as a complete surprise.

To be sure the Liberal strategy in this campaign has been a series of surprises. Remember that carefully worded attack on Doug Ford by Kathleen Wynne at the beginning of the campaign? And then there was the “sorry, not sorry” debate gambit followed by the TV ad. But both of those were topped by Saturday’s concession and plea to save Liberal seats, indeed to save the party itself, and prevent a majority government.

As I wrote on Friday one way to deny the Progressive Conservatives a majority is if the Liberals win seats that are leaning to go PC right now. Some of these key ridings are currently held by Liberals in Ottawa and in the GTA. One of them is Wynne’s own riding Don Valley West. Sunday afternoon Wynne spent time knocking on doors in her riding. It was a clear signal to Liberal MPPs running for re-election across Ontario not to give up. Incumbents usually have an advantage in an election. But that’s not the story in Ontario in 2018. This last Liberal attempt to save itself has never been tried in such a blunt, honest way. There might be a hint on how Ontarians respond in the final polls that will come out before Wednesday night. But with so little time left, how Liberal MPPs fare on election night will be fascinating to watch.

PC Leader Doug Ford stopped in Kingston today. One of those Liberal ridings that will likely turn Conservative on Thursday night. Ford stuck to his message like glue. Reading his campaign speech from his teleprompter and taking his handful of questions. Today he answered five. Ford said it is “critical to compare our plan with the plan the NDP is proposing.” By my count, Ford called the NDP “radical” seven times.

On Sunday the NDP staged a rally in downtown Toronto and Horwath called on her team to stay focused on winning a majority on June 7. Answering questions, Horwath repeated her line that she wants a majority win and the NDP is not contemplating working with the Liberals if both the PCs and NDP fail to win an outright majority. Horwath told reporters she is asking Ontarians “to stop Doug Ford from becoming the Premier and to tell Kathleen Wynne her cynical ploy to try to keep power for herself is not what people deserve.”

On Monday, Ford has one scheduled event in Scarborough. If the PCs can sweep the six seats in Scarborough, it might herald a PC majority government. Horwath has a much busier day. She will visit five ridings in southwestern Ontario. Denying the PCs those seats is vital to any chance for an NDP win on June 7.

