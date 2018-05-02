

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Ontario’s Liberal government got more bad news on its budget projections today. The province’s financial accountability office prediction is blunt. “For 2018-19, the FAO projects that Ontario’s budget deficit will increase sharply to $11.8 billion, the result of higher spending from the 2018 budget combined with only a weak gain in revenue.” The prediction is in line with the auditor general ‘s assessment last week.

Progressive Conservative Leader, Doug Ford is campaigning in northern Ontario today but the party was quick to jump all over the FAO report. The release quoted Vic Fedeli, the PC finance critic, saying, “Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals are untrustworthy. They will do, say, or promise anything to cling to power.”

“When it comes to a dispute between the financial accountability officer and the auditor general versus the Wynne Liberals, we will always side with the independent experts.”

The FAO report is not all bad news for the government. It shows that during the Wynne years Ontario “recorded the strongest growth since the early 2000s.” The FAO also says the province created 128,400 jobs in the last year and noted “Ontario’s unemployment rate to 6.0 per cent in 2017, the lowest annual rate since 2000.” The challenge for the Liberals is to make those positive economic indicators register with voters.

A recent national poll released on April 25 by Mainstreet Research shows that more than 84 per cent of Ontarians surveyed are either very optimistic or somewhat optimistic about the strength of the Canadian economy in 2018. The poll also finds that on average Ontarians are more optimistic than other Canadians about the state of their personal finances. But, so far in this campaign it appears voters are not giving Kathleen Wynne and the Liberal government credit for those positive vibes.

The Liberals know Ford got caught out with those Greenbelt statements made to a small group in Scarborough a few weeks ago. His promise to develop “big chunks” of the Greenbelt sparked a negative reaction in ridings the PCs are counting on across the GTHA. Last night in Sault Ste. Marie, Ford retracted his statement saying he had “listened to the people.” So this morning the Liberals sent Wynne to stand in front of a creek in Etobicoke and make the point that Ford “says one thing behind closed doors to one group of people and then he’s saying something else when he’s caught in the bright light of public opinion.” The Greenbelt controversy this week did two things. It got Ford off message and it played straight into the Liberal playbook to paint Ford as the premier-in-waiting you cannot trust.

During a discussion of the Greenbelt issue with three GTA candidates on CP24 today, PC candidate Michael Tibollo said he is opposed to any development that would impact on the Greenbelt. Tibollo is running in the new riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge and voters in the riding told him they opposed any changes to the Greenbelt. It’s reaction like that in Vaughan that forced Ford to back track on his Greenbelt position.