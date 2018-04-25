

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





There were no campaign schedules from the leaders of the Ontario’s political parties again today. But a report from the Ontario auditor general had a headline number that put the governing Liberal Party on the defensive again. Bonnie Lysyk told reporters the government has understated Ontario’s deficit by billions of dollars. It left the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats rubbing their hands in glee.

Her calculations? This is straight from Lysyk’s report: “The annual deficit would be $11.7 billion for 2018/19 (or 75 per cent more than the reported $6.7 billion), $12.2 billion for 2019/20 (or 85 per cent more than the reported $6.6 billion) and $12.5 billion for 2020/21 (or 92 per cent more than the reported $6.5 billion).”

The report, required by law, assessed the Ontario government’s pre-election financial estimates and found the Liberal pre-election report is “not a reasonable presentation of Ontario’s finances.” There are two areas that are in dispute. The accounting methods of the government’s fair hydro plan and its pension plan accounting. It gets complicated. As I understand it the Liberals maintain there are “ongoing technical accounting disputes.” The Liberal government and the Auditor General’s office have been skirmishing over the accounting methodology for some time.

Today, the auditor general stuck to her reasoning to produce her audit numbers. Not surprisingly the NDP immediately took the auditor general’s side saying the massive amounts borrowed by the Liberals “doesn’t show up on the books.” Then the Conservatives chimed in saying the government is “deliberately misleading the people of Ontario.”

Today’s report guarantees that the high cost of electricity in Ontario will continue to be one of the hot button issues in the campaign.

Both opposition parties accepted the audit figures. The Progressive Conservatives say the party will now review the impact of the numbers before detailing the party’s election platform.

So, even with the leaders staying on the sidelines for another day, the Liberals have another negative headline to manage. Talking about an accounting disagreement might not be enough to counter the estimate of under reporting the deficit by 75 per cent in the current fiscal year.

Expect Liberal Leader Wynne to be asked more questions on all of this Thursday morning and Doug Ford will be in front of the cameras an hour later to try to keep the auditor general’s deficit numbers front and centre for another day.