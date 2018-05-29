

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





It happened again today. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was forced to paste on a smile and deal with yet another embarrassing action by one of her candidates. The list of NDP candidates who made questionable decisions years ago keeps growing and is pushing the NDP off its message. Today, the candidate in question is Gurratan Singh. Singh is trying to be the NDP MPP in the new riding of Brampton East and replace his brother Jagmeet who is now the leader of the federal NDP. But today, the NDP and Gurratan Singh woke up to a front page photo with a picture of Singh holding a sign from back in 2006. The explicit phrase on the sign referring to front line officers leaves no doubt about the anger and poor choice made by a young man now seeking a seat in the legislature. Singh quickly put out an apology saying, “12 years ago I attended a public demonstration and was photographed holding a sign I'm now deeply ashamed of. I apologize unreservedly to police officers, their families and the policing community.”

In each case brought forward thus far Horwath has found some way to excuse or try to explain away the inappropriate statement, posting or photo of her candidates. Not one has been asked to step aside. Today, she called Singh’s action “despicable” and “abhorrent”. But then she chose to highlight that Singh went to law school and “changed his life.”

The Singh photo grabbed the news agenda and both the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals jumped all over it. They pointed out the poor vetting of NDP candidates and highlighted the NDP’s decision to excuse the past actions of its candidates. Both the Liberals and PCs are now in full NDP attack mode and today’s photo was only a jumping off point for the all out NDP “are not ready for prime time” attacks.

Ontarians are electing a government to manage the seventh largest economy in North America using 2016 GDP numbers. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne went to a building site to promote her party’s ability to run the province and to question the NDP’s readiness. Wynne said the NDP “has not had to be accountable for anything that it has said for decades is now in contention and we have to understand what it would mean to have them in office.” Wynne warned the NDP would “slow down the momentum of the economy.”

The Progressive Conservatives were even blunter. This morning Lisa MacLeod said, “Andrea Horwath falls flat. Not only does she have a $7 billion hole in her budget but she also has a multi-million dollar hole in her cabinet.” MacLeod’s leader, Doug Ford, repeated his promises to reduce the tax burden on Ontarians saying the “NDP will increase taxes…the choice could not be more clear.”

Another day went by without a platform from the PCs. Both the Liberals and NDP keep on trying to make this an issue with voters. It is an issue for reporters. Again today, Ford was asked about the platform. He tossed the questions aside not answering when it will be presented to voters. The Liberals unveiled a new website called DougFordscostedplatform.ca to poke jabs at the PCs for the missing numbers in what Ford calls his “modest” plan. The website promises, “We've used Ford's own announcements, interviews and public statements to track the extent of his cuts. No interpretations. No assumptions. Just numbers coming straight from Ford himself.”

Andrea Horwath also tried a new tactic to get a “where is the platform” sound bite on the news. Using the cameras she posed the question directly to Ford. “I urge you Mr. Ford. Nine days left. Where is your platform? Show it to the people. They deserve to see it”

The controversy surrounding the Gurratan Singh photo drowned out those lines. Today, the NDP’s string of good days ran out.

