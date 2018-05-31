

CP24 Elections Producer , George Hoff





In a week Ontarians will be lining up at polling stations across the province. Many have already made up their minds and will stick with their choice. But others voters are still up for grabs and the election is close enough that the parties will be fighting to convince voters to reconsider their options. Strategists for each party will be drilling down and looking at each and every riding, gauging their party’s chances of winning. For example, some ridings will get more Liberal money. In other districts, the NDP will put in more resources. The PC party will be doing the same thing. In some cases hotly contested ridings might get the attention of a couple of parties.

The leader tours will tell you something about those choices. Today Kathleen Wynne started her day in Ottawa. The Liberals hold a number of seats in the Ottawa area. The party faces a challenge from the PCs who hold the majority of the seats in Eastern Ontario. She ended her day in the new riding of Bay of Quinte. The Liberal candidate is the Mayor of Picton, Robert Quaiff, but he is running against a sitting PC MPP, Todd Smith. Holding seats in eastern Ontario will be a test of Liberal support next Thursday night.

Today Wynne had her first chance to take on the platform posted on the PC website yesterday. Despite promises to do so, the PCs did not release a fully costed platform. Wynne was blunt. “The reason that Doug Ford doesn’t want to release a fully costed platform is that if you add up the promises that he’s made, both in reducing taxes and the things he’s going to do, there’s a $40 billion hole over three years and he has no idea how he’s going to fill that hole.”

Doug Ford has campaigned for a couple of days now in southwestern Ontario. In this region the fight is between the PCs and the New Democrats. The Liberals have no MPPs running in the region. So it’s not a surprise that during his brief remarks Ford was totally focused on attacking the NDP. He did it again today at his media availability in London. Ford attacked the NDP for not respecting Ontario. He said NDP candidates have slandered police and the military. Ford took six questions and was asked about the decision not to release a costed budget. He said “he was not breaking his promise at all” and he insisted that there is “a dollar figure right beside every single item. It’s very clear.” Ford’s answers on the platform simply ignore the usual criteria of what makes up a political platform in a Canadian election.

Tomorrow Ford will fly up to Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie. The PCs are eyeing two Liberal seats in Thunder Bay and have to hold onto their seat in Sault Ste Marie. All over the north the NDP is seen as the main challenger so expect more NDP attacks from Ford on Friday.

Andrea Horwath was all about the GTA today. Horwath was the only leader to talk about a policy. She spoke about the need to control rents in Ontario. But for another day she was driven off message by the past of an NDP candidate. This time it was Jessica Bell running in the new riding of University-Rosedale. Bell has been arrested at demonstrations in the past and admitted today that she spent a day in jail after one demonstration. Relentless questioning by a Toronto Sun reporter forced Horwath to defend Bell. It took quite a few minutes before she was given the chance to take on Ford and his platform. Horwath said Ford, “refuses to be straight up…He does not have a fully costed plan.”

And that leads me to an observation about the tightly controlled Ford campaign and the looser Horwath style. In London Ford was flanked by a group of heavyweight candidates running for the PCs. Ford hardly acknowledged them but a reporter did ask why his hand-picked London West candidate, Andrew Lawton, was not in the line-up. Lawton has been taken to task for making a series of racist and homophobic comments on a radio program he hosted. Ford said Lawton was too busy campaigning to be at the media event. The NDP didn’t tell Jessica Bell to stay away from Horwath’s event in downtown Toronto. That decision made it more difficult for Horwath and forced Bell to talk directly to the media. And that meant more quotes and keeping the NDP candidate story alive for yet another day.

The spotlight on the NDP this week and a good TV debate for Kathleen Wynne are having an impact. All the post-debate polls I’ve seen are giving the Liberals a small up-tick. In all likelihood it will be way too little and way too late but if that trend continues it might save a few Liberal seats.